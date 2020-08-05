http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/N4FvBczSFUg/

President Donald Trump mocked former rival Hillary Clinton for losing in 2016, saying that she still did not accept that she lost.

“She’s living in a cocoon, and I guess people don’t like her or somebody doesn’t like her, but she didn’t do the job,” Trump said. “She didn’t do the job that she was supposed to do, and she should accept that.”

The president reacted in an interview on Fox and Friends to Clinton’s accusation that he was purposefully trying to sabotage the U.S. Postal Service to slow the delivery of mail-in ballots.

“I fear Republican sabotage of the USPS, including slowing mail delivery, is a Trump strategy to make voting by mail more difficult this fall,” Clinton wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Request your ballots and return them as early as you can.”

I fear Republican sabotage of the USPS, including slowing mail delivery, is a Trump strategy to make voting by mail more difficult this fall. Request your ballots and return them as early as you can. https://t.co/LZONq8EPKE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 4, 2020

Clinton shared an article from the Philadelphia Inquirer reporting frustrations with the Postal Service and mailing delays. Trump ridiculed the idea that somehow the problems were his fault.

Trump warned the Postal Service would not likely be able to process millions of ballots in just a few weeks.

“You can’t do that. It doesn’t work that way. It’s a very complex process,” he said.

