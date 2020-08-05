http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ulfnz3lIqqQ/

President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized former President Barack Obama for delivering a politically themed eulogy at Rep. John Lewis’ funeral.

“I thought that speech was totally inappropriate, very bad,” Trump said in an interview on Fox and Friends, adding it was a “terrible terrible representation for what our country was about.”

In his eulogy, Obama urged Democrats to give Senate seats to Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, end the Senate filibuster and shift to mail-in voting. He also criticized President Trump for sending federal law enforcement against rioting leftists in major cities.

Trump said he could understand why Obama was angry because he had redone 82 percent of the former president’s agenda.

He also noted Obama failed by campaigning hard for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“He fought just as hard or harder so that Hillary won … I think he fought harder than she did,” Trump said.

The president said Obama actually helped him win in 2016 because his campaign activity motivated Trump supporters across the country.

“It actually inspired our voters,” he said.

