People are not dying from COVID, they are dying from politics…

Dr. Zev Zelenko M.D. Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University at Buffalo. For more information about the Covid-19 Outpatient Early risk Protocol visit TheZelenkoProtocol.com or Internetprotocol.co.

Debbie Aldrich spoke at length with Dr. Zev Zelenko on the medical protocol he developed to threat COVID-19 early and mitigate the virus, massively preventing hospitalizations.

Dr. Zelenko had some memorable quotes…we summarized below.

“I didn’t choose Covid-19, Covie-19 chose me.

“I pride myself on keeping my patients out of the hospital.

“No one was looking for intervention in an out patient process, to stop hospitalizations, mitigate the disease process.

“We treated 2,200 patients. We experienced an 84% reduction is hospitalizations, and a 90% reduction in death rates.

“My protocol is to first identify high-risk patients.

“Zinc is the most important. It stops the virus from growing, but it cannot get into the cell. HCQ opens the cell. Zinc is the bullet, HCQ is the gun. Z-pac stops secondary bacterial infections.

“I made a video in March and Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows called me on March 21st.

“People are not dying from COVID, they are dying from politics, greed, financial conflicts of interests, and fear.

“Internal FDA docs say HCQ ‘may be effective’. But, they can’t give HCQ an emergency medical authorization or guess what… the Fauci’s drugs can’t get one. HCQ is not just effective, it is curative.

“Anything except for Fauci’s corrupt truth is now called ‘anecdotal’. Fauci is preaching a standard that did not exist for any other drug in the history of medicine…why?

“HCQ is 50 cents a pill. Treatment for Remdesivir is $3,200. And, it only given in the hospital, reduces time in the hospital by 1/3. HCQ reduces hospitalizations by 84%. HCQ destroys Fauci’s drug market.

“150,000 Americans are dead because of Dr. Fauci, who violated his oath. Financial profits, special interests, are not the reason to sacrifice the most vulnerable of our population.”

