The subscriptions and revenues for ESPN are plummeting at an increasingly fast rate, as the network has replaced its sports coverage with leftist propaganda.

Analyst Rich Greenfield recently looked at Disney and ESPN’s reports and found very troubling numbers for the sport network and its parent company.

ESPN’s loss in subscribers is also shocking for its size. The loss of subscribers continues and is down another six percent year-over-year.

So far, this year’s subscriber loss has accelerated over past years. The sports network was down 4.5 percent in the first quarter, off 5.5 percent in the second quarter, and down a whopping 6 percent in the third quarter.

Indeed, the six percent decline ESPN saw in the third quarter this year is just part of the declines suffered in every quarter at since the third quarter of 2016.

Industry analyst Rich Greenfield posted the numbers.

ESPN sub losses continue to accelerate — now down 6% year-over-year $DIS Sports media needs a new biz model pic.twitter.com/nTLxWeANCq — Rich Greenfield, LightShed (@RichLightShed) August 5, 2020

Greenfield also found that average revenue per user (ARPU) for the Disney+ offering of ESPN+ is down 22 percent over last year’s numbers.

Greenfield added that ESPN+ ARPU numbers fell to $4.18 from $5.33 last year.

ESPN+ ARPU down 22% year-over-year, as it is basically being given away within the Disney/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle $4.18 vs. $5.33 last year how do you make money at $4.18 of $ARPU? not to mention how do you pivot all of ESPN to ESPN+ at that ARPU level — Rich Greenfield, LightShed (@RichLightShed) August 4, 2020

ESPN’s ratings have also been crashing and burning. In July, for instance, ESPN saw its lowest ratings in the network’s 41-year history as “WokeCenter on steroids” takes over.

