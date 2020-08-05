https://www.westernjournal.com/ex-deputy-attorney-general-slams-rogue-james-comey/
Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that she was upset when she found out the FBI had interviewed then-incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn on Jan. 5, 2017, without her authorization. Yates told the committee she was “irritated” that then-FBI director James Comey hadn’t told her the FBI…
The post Ex-Deputy Attorney General Slams ‘Rogue’ James Comey appeared first on The Western Journal.