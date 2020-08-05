https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/facebook-censors-president-trump-takes-fox-interview-comments-children-coronavirus/

Facebook censored the President of the United States on Wednesday, taking down a video posted to President Trump’s personal page of an interview on Fox and Friends from the morning in which Trump talked about children and the coronavirus as it relates to opening schools. Facebook claims Trump was spreading misinformation by saying in the interview that children are “almost immune” to the virus.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone confirmed the censorship in comments to NBC News, “”This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” Andy Stone, a Facebook policy spokesperson, said”

Stone retweeted a report on the censorship,

The post in question was President Trump’s interview with Fox News in which he said that children are “almost immune” from Covid-19. It has been removed from Facebook.@realDonaldTrump @FoxNewsSunday https://t.co/JqvevtVoE6 — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) August 5, 2020

The video clip was still up at Trump’s Twitter page as of publication time:

The censored Trump Facebook page now reads, “This Content Isn’t Available Right Now.”

Trump was asked about his comments on children at his Wednesday afternoon press conference before news broke of Facebook’s action. (Video cued to the question and response):

