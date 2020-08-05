https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/anthonyfauci-threats-family-security/2020/08/05/id/980721

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading expert on infectious disease in the country, said on Wednesday that he and his family have faced “death threats” and harassment “to the point where I have to get security,” CNN reports.

“Getting death threats for me and my family and harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security is just, I mean, it’s amazing,” Fauci told Sanjay Gupta in an interview on Wednesday.

“I wouldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams that people who object to things that are pure public health principles are so set against it and don’t like what you and I say, namely in the world of science, that they actually threaten you,” he added.

A security detail has been assigned to Fauci, 79, since April at the latest.

“There is a degree of anti-science feeling in this country, and I think it is not just related to science. It’s almost related to authority and a mistrust in authority that spills over,” Fauci said.

“In some respects, scientists, because they’re trying to present data, may be looked upon as being an authoritative figure, and the pushing back on authority, the pushing back on government, is the same as pushing back on science,” he added.

Fauci said that the scientific community need to reach out and help people understand the value of science, and making policy based on scientific evidence.

“I know when I say that if we follow these five or six principles, we can open up, we don’t have to stay shut … there are some people that just don’t believe me or don’t pay attention to that. And that’s unfortunate because that is the way out of this,” he said.

