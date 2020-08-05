https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/feeble-biden-wont-travel-milwaukee-dnc-will-accept-presidential-nomination-delaware-basement-cites-ongoing-pandemic/

Joe Biden will no longer be traveling to Milwaukee to accept the Democrat nomination.

Biden is too feeble to travel.

The 77-year-old has been hiding in his basement since March.

He will be accepting the presidential nomination from his Delaware basement.

Biden once again used the Coronavirus as an excuse not to travel.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported:

Joe Biden won’t be traveling to Milwaukee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention. And neither will any of the other speakers who will address the Aug. 17-20 convention, which will be virtual. Convention organizers said Wednesday that Biden will accept the party’s presidential nomination from his home in Delaware. In a statement, organizers said: “After ongoing consultation with public health officials and experts — who underscored the worsening coronavirus pandemic — the Democratic National Convention Committee announced today speakers for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will no longer travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in order to prevent risking the health of our host community as well as the convention’s production teams, security officials, community partners, media and others necessary to orchestrate the event.”

“From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first. We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives. That’s the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves. And that’s the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House.” DNC Chair Tom Perez said.

Biden’s campaign so far:

Won’t hold events

Won’t go to the DNC convention

Won’t make Biden available to the press

Biden has used the Coronavirus as an excuse to hide from the press and now he won’t be speaking at the DNC!

