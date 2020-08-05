https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/less-quarter-voters-say-illegal-immigrants-should-be-counted-congress-seat

Just 23% of U.S. voters say illegal immigrants should be included in population counts for determining representation in Congress. Seventy-percent (70%) disagree, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

The poll results come as California, Florida and Texas would each lose a House seat if President Trump succeeds in getting illegal immigrants removed from the 2020 U.S. census, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis.

Rasmussen noted that the poll found opposition to including illegal immigrants comes from 72% of White voters, 67% of Black voters, and 57% of Hispanic voters. Opposition also comes from 88% of conservatives, 68% of moderates, and 51% of liberals.

A solid plurality (41%) of all voters believe all legal residents should be included (both citizens and others).

Just the News Daily Poll respondents were asked “Representation in Congress is based upon population–the larger the state is the more representatives it has. When it comes to determining representation in Congress, who should be included in the population counts?” They replied as below:

29% Only US citizens

41% US citizens and others who are legal residents

23% Everybody who lives in a state, including illegal immigrants

7% Not Sure

The national survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted July 23-25, 2020 by Rasmussen, a polling veteran. Margin of sampling error: +/- 2.8% for full sample.

