https://www.lifezette.com/2020/08/watch-jerry-nadlers-2004-video-explains-sinister-reason-democrats-are-pushing-for-mail-in-voting-today/

The Democrats are pulling out all the stops right now, pushing hard for paper ballots in their “mail-in” voting scheme.

It’s gotten so absurd that Barack Obama literally stood in a room full of people at John Lewis’s funeral and told them that “rooms full of people” are unsafe and that’s why we need “mail-in” voting.

Yet, somehow I can go to a grocery store every week and stand in lines and walk down aisles, bumping into people, but I can’t go vote in a booth by myself.

More from LifeZette TV

MORE NEWS: Senator Ted Cruz denounces Antifa as Marxist terrorist group wreaking havoc in America

And furthermore, if masks work so great as the Democrats claim they do, why not just wear your mask to go vote?

And hey, if you’re still that terrified, request an absentee ballot and call it a day.

But this idea that ballots will just be willy-nilly mailed to people is absurd beyond belief…and it’s ripe for fraud.

Don’t believe me? Well, then, take Democrat Jerry Nadler’s word for it.

Back in 2004, Jerry Nadler was convinced that paper ballots were “extremely susceptible” to FRAUD.

MORE NEWS: President Trump torches athletes who kneel during national anthem: Blasts Black Lives Matter as a ‘Marxist group’

Yet, today, Nadler says they’re perfectly safe.

So, what changed?

Trump.

Jerry accidentally gave the game up, didn’t he?

Democrats are pushing so hard for mail-in ballots because they’re just so easy to mess with.

You can watch the video below:

[embedded content]

The Democrats know they’re in trouble. I don’t care what their fake polls say—they’re running a candidate who is two sneezes away from full-blown Alzheimer’s.

So, they will do whatever they have to do to try and pull out a win, and “mail-in” voting is the best shot they have because, as Nadler so perfectly points out, it’s ripe for fraud.

This piece originally appeared in WayneDupree.com and is used by permission.

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

