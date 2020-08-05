https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fleeing-teen-boys-jump-mar-lago-wall-ak-47-found-backback/

Three 15-year-old boys were arrested after fleeing from police and jumping the wall into President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The boys were carrying a loaded AK-47 in their backpack when they were apprehended.

BREAKING: Three teenagers fleeing police while carrying a semiautomatic gun in a backpack jumped a wall at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, but probably didn’t know that’s where they were, authorities said Wednesday. https://t.co/E7Rr127e0t

The Palm Beach Post

Three 15-year-old boys are in custody after police said they jumped the wall into Mar-a-Lago after fleeing from police. They had a backpack which contained a Mini Draco 7.62 caliber AK-47, police said.

Three teenagers were charged with armed trespassing, armed burglary and resisting arrest without violence after they fled police officers and jumped a wall into Mar-a-Lago with an AK-47 concealed in a backpack, according to Palm Beach Police.

The 15-year-old boys were seen by police parked in a silver Hyundai around midnight Friday in the 300 block of Middle Road with the daytime running lights on, the report said.

When officers approached, the driver sped away toward South Ocean Boulevard, with the car’s headlights turned off.