A Florida woman is drawing criticism after she was seen in viral footage repeatedly yelling racist slurs and other profanities at landscapers in a neighborhood in Orlando last week.

In a Facebook video that has racked up millions of views in the past two days, the woman could be seen walking toward the Black landscapers as they continued to distance themselves, referring to them at various times as “f—-ing bitch” and “f—-ing n—– bitch.”

“Don’t touch me. It’s corona,” one of the men could be heard saying as he tried to back away from the woman at the start of the clip.

“I ain’t touching you, you f—ing bitch,” she yelled back.

“All right, have a blessed day,” one of the men said to her as they continued to walk away.

Moments later, one of the landscapers asked the woman, “You gonna call us a n—– again?”

In response, the woman said, “F–k you, you f—ing n—– bitch.”

She then could be seen waving her arms up and down and shouting, “You f—ing n—– bitch” at least three times before appearing to walk away for several moments and then turning around and saying the slur again.

At one point, another man in the neighborhood appeared to try to intervene, telling the loud woman she was “disturbing” him. She then repeatedly called him a “f—ing bitch.”

The woman said the N-word several more times after one of the landscapers told people to “have a blessed day” as the rest of the crew finished packing up the vehicle and prepared to depart.

Brandon Cordova, one of the crew members, told the Orlando Sentinel it was a mystery to his team what could have set off the woman, who has not yet been identified.

He told the paper they thought she could have been upset with the workers parking their truck by her house. However, he said the business, A Cut Above The Rest Landscaping, has parked in the same area for years when helping a nearby client.

Cordova said when she first approached the workers, they turned off their equipment to speak to her. But he said the woman was “just immediately vile.”

“We were just trying to figure out what the hell we did to this lady, trying to make it right. … She was in my coworker’s face … just going off. … She was trying to say all those hateful things, and they weren’t even being bothered — they were joking around. The more they were joking around, the more she got mad,” he told the paper.

Antonio Harris, a foreman with the business who is African American, said the crew “tried to calm her down.”

But his brother, Antione Harris, a supervisor with the business who is also African American, told the outlet that “the more we tried to calm her down, the more irate she got.”

“We don’t look at color. Me and my twin brother are mixed. … We are African American, but at the same time, this wouldn’t be the first time that we’ve dealt with [racism], this is the most extreme time that we’ve dealt with it,” Antonio Harris told the paper.

One of brothers told the paper they think the woman could have been suffering from a mental health problem. The crew members told the paper they have not yet filed a report with police.

The landscapers have drawn praise online for their efforts to deescalate the situation.

As the video continues to rack up views across social media, Cordova told the Sentinel he hopes “the message isn’t, ‘Look at this crazy lady’ or something to inspire more hate.”

“It’s more to show that there’s people that think this way that are outdated. … If you just ignore them in the end, what are they going to do to you?” he continued.

The incident comes a month after a white woman was captured on video drawing and pointing a gun at a Black woman after a confrontation in a parking lot in Michigan.

