Wednesday, Fox News Channel media analyst Howard Kurtz warned President Donald Trump’s reelection team was “setting the bar so low” for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s debate skills that it could backfire.

He continued, “The timing of the debate, first debate, in late September is not that late by historical standards. Obviously, with early balloting, the president would love to debate early. But you know you have Elizabeth Drew, the veteran journalist writing the other day in the New York Times op-ed page saying the debates don’t enlighten us at all, and then here’s the tell, she goes on to slam Trump for ignorance and narcissism. So I think many of these people want to protect Biden because perhaps they are worried he won’t do that well.”

He concluded, “People forget in the Democratic debates — he had some missteps, and he had some off nights — Joe Biden generally did do pretty well. The Trump team is setting the bar so low by suggesting that he’ll have trouble just getting up on the stage and being incoherent.”

