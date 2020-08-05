https://www.westernjournal.com/former-cia-operative-warns-disastrous-consequences-vote-mail/

A former CIA operative is afraid of the chaos that could ensue if America votes by mail in this coming election.

Mike Baker, a Fox News commentator and former member of the CIA, recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s show and offered his concerns about embracing any vast vote-by-mail effort for the November presidential election.

Democrats have argued that voting by mail should be widely embraced and cite COVID-19 as a reason to have all voters cast their ballots by mail. President Donald Trump has pushed back against the idea, saying he fears widespread fraud.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

TRENDING: Always Remember Joe Biden Misled Everyone About Wife’s Death, Blamed Innocent Man for Years

“I’m a big fan of going to the voting booth — you know, actually getting out, driving, walking, pulling the f—ing lever,” Baker said.

He argued that Trump’s criticism of the Postal Service over the potential for lost ballots has spawned a backlash of support for the agency.

“Can you imagine if we do this? If you have an election and then you don’t know the results for five or six or seven days because they’re still counting ballots,” he said, citing what he called “paranoia on both sides”

“The beauty of the elections in the past,” Baker said, “has been that by the end of the night, you’ve got a winner.”

Do you oppose large-scale vote-by-mail program? 100% (21 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“The realities are you’ve got to be pragmatic, you want to go all mail ballots or whatever, hey, just be aware of the fact that you could have a lot of problems,” he added.

Those problems could include “disqualified ballots, because of a variety of reasons, a lot of lost ballots, and so, if what you want to do is sow chaos and dissent and further this divide, then yeah, that’s a pretty good way to do it.”

Saying that even if the solution requires having people wear hazmat suits to cast ballots, Baker said his bottom line was “figure out a f—ing way to get people to the voting booths.”

“If you want to do it over a two-day period, fine,” he said.

Baker said he doubts that the White House’s fears of fraud would be proven true if massive mail-in voting takes place, but cautioned that there would be vast logistical problems.

RELATED: Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit Over ‘Hasty Changes’ to Election Laws

“I worry about the chaos,” he said.

Baker said that Trump must battle exhaustion on the part of the American people as he fights presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Americans are “exhausted from the general drama of having somebody like Trump ion office,” he argued.

“Maybe they’ll look at Biden and think, ‘Eh, it’s a return to some normalcy.’”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

