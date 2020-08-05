https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/hagerty-endorsed-trump-wins-tennessee-gop-senate-race?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Bill Hagerty, a former diplomat supported by President Trump, has secured victory in the Tennessee Senate GOP primary race, defeating his top opponent Manny Sethi in a race to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Hagerty had previously served as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan during part of the Trump administration and he and enjoyed an endorsement from the president during the Senate primary.

Sethi had scored support from prominent Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Tennessee has not had a Democratic senator for more than two decades.

