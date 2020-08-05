https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-moving-the-goal-posts-global-elites-hint-that-corona-restrictions-will-continue-forever

“Show me that age and country where the rights and liberties of the people were placed on the sole chance of their rulers being good men, without a consequent loss of liberty! I say that the loss of that dearest privilege has ever followed, with absolute certainty, every such mad attempt.” ~ Patrick Henry

Imagine if the media, politicians, and corporate health care industry would have told people they’d be restricted and forced to wear masks indefinitely because of a virus that is no worse than a pandemic flu for most people? Well, this entire lockdown mentality would have never gotten off the ground. Which is why it started with a sensible idea of 15 days to slow the spread.

But as we soar past 140 days to eradicate a respiratory virus, it’s time for the free people of this country to realize that the freedom will not be restored on its own – ever – unless we grab it back. They are not even hiding their motivation anymore.

The only way the governing elites were able to sucker people into surrendering their liberties was by promising an expeditious vaccine. But now that they have already acculturated people to a “new normal,” they are revealing the truth – that they plan to control our lives forever, even if there is a vaccine.

When announcing the promising release of impending vaccines, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the media on Monday there is “no silver bullet at the moment — and there might never be.” One would expect his next sentence to say, “and therefore these measures really don’t work and are unsustainable so we need to go on with our lives and achieve herd immunity through healthier people.” Then he added the following: “The message to people and governments is clear: Do it all. And when it’s under control, keep going.”

In other words, control forever. This was never about waiting until a vaccine, which in itself was an unprecedent illogical strategy. The lockdowns and mask mandates are not viewed even as a means to an end or a necessary evil, but the end itself.

When announcing the immoral, illogical, and dangerous policy of mandating mask wearing on all school children in Ohio on Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine said, “That is what the norm should be.”

In an effort to accustom people to this “new normal,” as the Miami government puts it, the Washington Post ran an article over the weekend titled, “A coronavirus vaccine won’t change the world right away.”

“It seems, to me, unlikely that a vaccine is an off-switch or a reset button where we will go back to pre-pandemic times,” said Yonatan Grad, an assistant professor of infectious diseases and immunology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The Post references the classic mitigating factors against vaccine efficacy:

Deploying the vaccine to people in the United States and around the world will test and strain distribution networks, the supply chain, public trust and global cooperation. It will take months or, more likely, years to reach enough people to make the world safe. For those who do get a vaccine as soon as shots become available, protection won’t be immediate — it takes weeks for the immune system to call up full platoons of disease-fighting antibodies. And many vaccine technologies will require a second shot weeks after the first to raise immune defenses. Immunity could be short-lived or partial, requiring repeated boosters that strain the vaccine supply or require people to keep social distancing and wearing masks even after they’ve received their shots. And if a vaccine works less well for some groups of people, if swaths of the population are reluctant to get a vaccine or if there isn’t enough to go around, some people will still get sick even after scientists declare victory on a vaccine — which could help foster a false impression it doesn’t work.

In addition, CNN is warning that the vaccine might not work on obese people, as has been the case with the flu vaccine. Well, obesity is one of the biggest risk factors for getting a dangerous case of COVID-19, so what good is a vaccine that can’t protect the most vulnerable?

They don’t realize it, but they are refuting the one talking point in favor of these tyrannical measures. The entire premise of deviating from the tried and tested method of achieving herd immunity with those who have very low death rates was that it was worth waiting this out for a vaccine. Now they are admitting the obvious – that vaccines for respiratory flu-like viruses are not nearly full proof, especially when concocted this quickly.

The entire corona panic porn industry is admitting they will not only force you to take that vaccine – actually, an endless series of vaccines – but that will be just the beginning, not the end of the tyranny. The tyranny is the end to itself.

In other words, this will not end until and unless we make this end. The virus will end when we achieve de facto immunity, which increasingly appears to be only 15%-25% in most places. However, the tyranny won’t end even after eradication, once they get everyone acclimated to the “new normal.”

If you think things can’t get worse in America, just look how quickly people are abiding by the most draconian mask mandates on young children, even though our own government has stated for years that they don’t work and are harmful to children. Australian police are now breaking into people’s homes to monitor quarantines and have deployed the military to repress its people every bit as much as China did. That can happen here as well.

As Frederick Douglass warned, “Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have the exact measure of the injustice and wrong which will be imposed on them.”

