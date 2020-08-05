https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/sad-joe-biden-forgets-tested-time-cognitive-decline-video/

Joe Biden was asked by Erol Barnett of CBS News if he’d taken a cognitive test during an interview on Wednesday morning.

Sleepy Biden was offended and lost it.

The longtime politician fired back at Barnett and asked if the black reporter was a junkie.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man. That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?”

Can you imagine if Trump called a black reporter a junkie?

BIDEN: “No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man. That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?” pic.twitter.com/f6UMPJq381 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2020

But it’s strange that Clueless Joe would get so upset with the question.

Just last month Biden told reporters he’s “tested all the time” for cognitive decline.

Joe must have forgotten.

[embedded content]