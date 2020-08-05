https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huge-upset-commie-leftist-cori-bush-defeats-lacy-clay-missouri-district-1-democrat-primary/

There was a HUGE UPSET tonight in the Missouri Democrat Primary.

Commie Cori Bush, a Justice Democrat and Black Lives Matter organizer, defeated Rep. Lacy Clay in Missouri District 1 representing St. Louis City.

Cori Bush thanked Bernie Sanders in her victory speech.

