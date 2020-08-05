https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huge-upset-commie-leftist-cori-bush-defeats-lacy-clay-missouri-district-1-democrat-primary/

There was a HUGE UPSET tonight in the Missouri Democrat Primary.

Commie Cori Bush, a Justice Democrat and Black Lives Matter organizer, defeated Rep. Lacy Clay in Missouri District 1 representing St. Louis City.

I’m not sure people understand how enormous of an upset it is for @CoriBush to defeat Lacy Clay. She’s a nurse who’s never held elective office. She doesn’t know rich people she can call for big checks. She didn’t moderate her stances to accommodate the status quo. It’s huge. — Max Berger (@maxberger) August 5, 2020

Cori Bush thanked Bernie Sanders in her victory speech.

.@CoriBush thanks @BernieSanders during her victory speech: “Let me also thank somebody who stood with me that did not have to stand with me, [somebody] that you all probably know very well — I gotta call out Senator Bernie Sanders.” pic.twitter.com/WDKsoY7OwJ — Rose Movement 🌹 (@Rosemvmt) August 5, 2020

Hey, #MO01! We can’t quite believe it, but TOMORROW is election day! If you’re voting with #TeamCori, text “VOTE” to 314-370-2929 so we know you’re on board! See you at the polls💜 pic.twitter.com/41PrBFKGyb — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 4, 2020

Missouri has a Black Congresswoman. @CoriBush is the FIRST Black woman Missouri has sent to Washington DC. EVER. — Raychel Proudie (@RCProudie) August 5, 2020

