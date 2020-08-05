https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huge-upset-commie-leftist-cori-bush-defeats-lacy-clay-missouri-district-1-democrat-primary/
There was a HUGE UPSET tonight in the Missouri Democrat Primary.
Commie Cori Bush, a Justice Democrat and Black Lives Matter organizer, defeated Rep. Lacy Clay in Missouri District 1 representing St. Louis City.
I’m not sure people understand how enormous of an upset it is for @CoriBush to defeat Lacy Clay.
She’s a nurse who’s never held elective office. She doesn’t know rich people she can call for big checks. She didn’t moderate her stances to accommodate the status quo.
It’s huge.
— Max Berger (@maxberger) August 5, 2020
Cori Bush thanked Bernie Sanders in her victory speech.
.@CoriBush thanks @BernieSanders during her victory speech:
“Let me also thank somebody who stood with me that did not have to stand with me, [somebody] that you all probably know very well — I gotta call out Senator Bernie Sanders.” pic.twitter.com/WDKsoY7OwJ
— Rose Movement 🌹 (@Rosemvmt) August 5, 2020
Hey, #MO01!
We can’t quite believe it, but TOMORROW is election day!
If you’re voting with #TeamCori, text “VOTE” to 314-370-2929 so we know you’re on board!
See you at the polls💜 pic.twitter.com/41PrBFKGyb
— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 4, 2020
Missouri has a Black Congresswoman. @CoriBush is the FIRST Black woman Missouri has sent to Washington DC. EVER.
— Raychel Proudie (@RCProudie) August 5, 2020