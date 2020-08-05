https://www.q13fox.com/news/police-man-arrested-for-trying-to-kidnap-12-year-old-boy-in-south-everett

A 44-year-old man is behind bars in Snohomish County for reportedly trying to kidnap a 12-year-old boy in South Everett.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Tuesday morning to an attempted kidnapping at apartment complex on 4th Avenue West near Mariner High School.

Deputies said the victim, a 12-year-old boy, was running through the complex when the man came out of the woods and tried to grab him.

The 44-year-old man was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a mask, deputies said. The child told police he stomped on the man’s foot and elbowed him to escape his grip.

He was able to run to the complex’s office and alert staff members, who then called 911.

Deputies said they searched the woods nearby and found a 44-year-old man sitting inside a tent. He was wearing a hat with fake hair attached, a black mask and a black hoodie.

What’s also disturbing is that the suspect had a unicorn pillow and multiple dolls with genitalia drawn on them in his tent. The 44 year-old man was arrested without incident and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for attempted kidnapping.

