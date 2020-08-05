http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MhJ0Sew_mWI/

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he continued to have no issues with Kanye West running for president and denied knowledge of efforts by Republicans to get him on the ballot in some states.

“I like him, he’s always been very nice to me,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House.

West announced his decision to run for president on July 4, but he has had mixed results getting on the ballot in certain states.

The president was asked about reports of consultants connected to Republican politics were helping West get on the ballot in states like Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois. West also successfully made it on the ballot in Wisconsin with help from Republicans but failed to make the ballot in Florida.

Critics of West’s bid have complained that he could siphon off votes from Biden in the 2020 race, allowing Trump to win.

But Trump did not appear to care that he was competing with him for president.

“I get along with him very well. I like his wife,” Trump said.

He recalled West’s wife Kim Kardashian’s advice about pardoning select inmates serving long sentences for non-violent drug offenses.

“I took what she said very strong, Kim Kardashian; got a good heart. I like Kanye very much,” he said.

The president denied being involved with any part of West’s candidacy.

“We’ll have to see what happens. we’ll see if he gets on the ballot, but I’m not involved,” Trump said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

