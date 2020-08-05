https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/ignore-dr-fauci-mr-president/

It is time for President Donald Trump to start ignoring Dr. Anthony Fauci. Is Fauci trying to save lives? Or to elect Joe Biden?

On July 2, 2020, the Henry Ford Health System released a massive study proving that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which sometimes causes the COVID-19 disease, at least when employed early in the disease’s progress.

This massive medical organization of 30,000 employees announced: “Treatment with hydroxychloroquine cut the death rate significantly in sick patients hospitalized with COVID-19 – and without heart-related side-effects, according toa new studypublished byHenry Ford Health System.”

“In a large-scale retrospective analysis of 2,541 patients hospitalized between March 10 and May 2, 2020, across the system’s six hospitals, the study found 13% of those treated with hydroxychloroquine alone died compared to 26.4% not treated with hydroxychloroquine. None of the patients had documented serious heart abnormalities; however, patients were monitored for a heart condition routinely pointed to as a reason to avoid the drug as a treatment for COVID-19.”

The researchers contrasted their results with those of other researchers. The study directly addresses the fact that the COVID-19 disease progresses through different stages, and hydroxychloroquine is most effective in blocking the disease during its earliest stages.

“‘The findings have been highly analyzed and peer-reviewed,’ said Dr.Marcus Zervos, division head of Infectious Disease for Henry Ford Health System, who co-authored the study with Henry Ford epidemiologist Samia Arshad. ‘We attribute our findings that differ from other studies to early treatment, and part of a combination of interventions that were done in supportive care of patients, including careful cardiac monitoring. Our dosing also differed from other studies not showing a benefit of the drug. And other studies are either not peer reviewed, have limited numbers of patients, different patient populations or other differences from our patients.'”

The press release explains: “‘Our analysis shows that using hydroxychloroquine helped save lives,’ said neurosurgeon Dr. Steven Kalkanis, CEO, Henry Ford Medical Group and Senior Vice President and Chief Academic Officer of Henry Ford Health System. ‘As doctors and scientists, we look to the data for insight. And the data here is clear that there was benefit to using the drug as a treatment for sick, hospitalized patients.'”

But no. Dr. Fauci tells us that the study is “flawed.” Is it? No. Dr. Fauci’s arguments are flawed. “The doctors defended the form of the study, arguing that the double-blind study is the ‘most well-accepted and definitive method to determine the efficacy of a treatment.'”

The Ford System is “comprised of hospitals, medical centers and one of the nation’s largest group practices, the Henry Ford Medical Group, which includes more than 1,200 physicians practicing in over 40 specialties. The System’s flagship,Henry Ford Hospitalin Detroit, is a Level 1 Trauma Center recognized for clinical excellence in cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, sports medicine, multi-organ transplants and cancer treatment. With more than 30,000 employees, Henry Ford Health System is the fifth-largest employer in metro Detroit, and among the most diverse.”

So what would they know? (Sarcasm alert.) Do you really believe those people don’t know how to run a study? We need Dr. Fauci to explain to us that we didn’t see what we thought we saw.

Remember: Dr. Anthony Fauci is not the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fauci is not the head of the National Institutes of Health. Fauci is head of only one small department of NIH. From that small perch, Fauci has pushed around public health officials and medical professionals for decades.

Fauci claims that the Ford System study is flawed because some patients received more than one drug or treatment.

And … so what? Suppose the patients received 12 different medicines (just to make up a number) and the death rate dropped significantly, and the suffering of patients was shortened.

What if none of the treatments work acting alone? What if it was the combination that did the trick? What if you have to mix them all together as a team?

What if we never learned which medications are responsible for the dramatic improvements the Ford study found? Are we trying to save lives, or defeat Donald Trump for re-election?

But for those who actually want to save lives, we have a treatment that works. Time to sing “Celebrate!” We can save lives. Isn’t that great?

Start the conga line. Ring the church bells from every church steeple across the land. Pop the champagne. Light the fireworks over the Washington Monument. Time to swing from the chandeliers and party all night. Wave your hands in the air like you just don’t care.

Why do we care if the patients received only hydroxychloroquine or a combination of medicines? Well, we have to make sure Donald Trump loses in November. That’s why we care.

Fauci and his colleagues also push randomized selection and assignment of patients to a placebo. Is that ethical? So people come to a hospital sick with COVID-19, who could die, and Fauci wants to give them a sugar pill placebo and risk them dying. If you are testing a weight loss pill or baldness cure, sure. But how do we randomize placebos for sick patients who could actually die? The Ford researchers respond saying: “A whole scientific field exists in which scientists examine how a drug is working in the real world to get as best an answer as they can as soon as possible.”

People are also tripping over the word “cure,” which is misleading because we don’t really “cure” a virus-based disease. We beat the virus back until the body ultimately succeeds in “clearing” out the virus.

Bureaucrats should remember: There are 195 countries in the world. Most of them have the technical ability to test whether hydroxychloroquine helps reduce the harm of COVID-19, even if they might not have the sophistication to develop the medication. They can test it, and have. Countries with widespread malaria have extensive experience with and access to chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

Faced with the survival of their people, other countries are already discovering and exposing the truth. When it becomes widely known that lives could have been saved, will public health officials in America have to answer for it?

