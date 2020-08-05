https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/04/in-new-jersey-illegal-immigration-rules-the-day/

Governor Phil Murphy’s policies provide a blueprint of what America would look like if far-left Democrats take control of Congress and the White House

Fox News recently reported, “New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign legislation passed in the State Assembly Thursday that would allow illegal immigrants to obtain professional and occupational licenses in the state.” In signing this bill, Murphy spits in the faces of the state’s lawful citizens and, once again, shows that he gives deference to those who are in the nation illegally over the nation’s citizens and legal immigrants.

The bill would allow immigrants, regardless of their status, to apply for professional and occupational licenses in New Jersey if they meet all other requirements. According to Alyana Alfaro, a Murphy spokeswoman:

Governor Murphy believes that immigrants are a critical part of the fabric of life in New Jersey, and that they should not face unnecessary barriers as they seek to participate in our society and economy.

In other words, Murphy intends to sign a bill that makes no distinctions between legal and illegal immigration. Borders and lawful procedures for immigration are meaningless to him.

Not only is Murphy placing the needs of illegal immigrants above those of American citizens and legal immigrants, he is also hurting the state’s economy and jeopardizing the health and safety of its citizens.

“Already there are more than 1.3 million unemployed individuals in New Jersey who are suffering as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns,” said Shari Randall, the state and local engagement director for the Federation for Immigration Reform. “Providing occupational or professional licenses to those in the country illegally incentivizes more illegal immigration.”

“With high unemployment, the legislative focus should have been targeted to unemployed citizens and legal immigrants in New Jersey who desperately need to go back to work, instead of encouraging more illegal immigration,” Randall added.

While 8 U.S. Code Section 1621 precludes illegal aliens from receiving commercial or professional licenses, Section (d) of this same law allows a state to enact a state law that affirmatively provides for such eligibility, which is what Murphy intends to do.

But at a time when the nation is reeling from unprecedented economic catastrophe as a result of the COVID-19 shutdowns, what can Murphy and other Democrats be thinking in rewarding illegal immigrants at the expense of our own citizens and legal residents?

Sadly, Murphy has a long record of doing exactly that. He pushed to grant driver’s licenses to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants. He previously indicated that New Jersey would become a “sanctuary state if need be” to protect law-abiding residents, whatever their immigration status.

Additionally, Murphy’s sanctuary state policies and his Immigrant Trust Directive have seriously eroded the powers of law enforcement. Murphy’s policies have limited “the circumstances under which state, county and local police officers may cooperate in federal immigration enforcement,” thereby protecting illegal immigrants at the expense of others within the state, sometimes leading to tragic results.

Murphy also signed legislation limiting the right to bear arms which, says former Governor Chris Christie, made New Jersey “as inhospitable as possible to lawful gun ownership and sales.”

Murphy’s policies have made New Jersey a hotbed for illegal immigration and lawlessness in general. Rather than pushing for legislation that would allow for more legal immigration, Murphy has chosen to reward those who are in the country illegally at the expense of the state’s citizens and lawful immigrants. In essence, these policies are a slap in the face to all law-abiding New Jersey residents and provide a blueprint of what America would look like if the far-left Democrats take control of Congress and the White House.

