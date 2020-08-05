https://babylonbee.com/news/infographic-a-complete-breakdown-of-the-1-trillion-stimulus-bill/
Things are tough, but hang in there, everyone: help is on the way! A new coronavirus relief package is close to completion. Here’s a visual breakdown of everything that’s included in this proposal. Get ready to be relieved, especially if you’re Amazon or Walmart!
Breaking: PayPal Now Available
Many of you told us you wouldn’t subscribe until we offered PayPal as a payment option. You apparently weren’t bluffing, so we finally caved and added PayPal. Now — like the unbeliever faced with God’s invisible qualities displayed in nature — you are without excuse.
Study: Lockdowns Successfully Exchanged COVID Deaths For Other Kinds Of Deaths
Riotous BLM Protesters Suddenly Realize They’re All White People