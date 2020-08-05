https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/iowa-felons-reynolds-election/2020/08/05/id/980723

Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday signed an executive order restoring some felons’ right to vote in the U.S. presidential election.

The order requires Iowans to complete any prison, parole, probation or special sentence before they register to vote.

Felons who have committed homicides, including murder and manslaughter, will still have to apply for restoration.

“Today we take a significant step forward in acknowledging the importance of redemption, second chances and the need to address inequalities in our justice system,” Reynolds said during a press conference.

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of society and the free republic in which we live. When someone serves their sentence, they should have their right to vote restored automatically. We’re going to continue to advocate for a constitutional amendment and make this major milestone permanent. Getting things done involves coming to the table and I want to thank the broad and diverse coalition who has been working on this with me for years.”

An estimated 52,000 Iowans were disenfranchised in 2016 due to a felony conviction.

Iowa was the only state that blocked felons by default from voting or pursuing public office for life.

