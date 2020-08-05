https://www.dailywire.com/news/israel-offers-aid-to-lebanon-after-blast-major-european-official-mocks-israel-for-it-then-hes-crushed-online

On Tuesday, after the horrifying blast in Beirut had triggered Israel to offer humanitarian aid to those suffering from the effects of the explosion, Sweden’s former Prime Minister, Carl Bildt, who currently serves as the Co-Chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, issued a tweet disparaging Israel, writing, “The only encouraging thing in this catastrophe in Lebanon is that even Israel has been quick in offering humanitarian aid.”

The only encouraging thing in this catastrophe in Lebanon 🇱🇧 is that even Israel 🇮🇱 has been quick in offering humanitarian aid. pic.twitter.com/3TDkzgmD5M — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) August 4, 2020

Some examples of Israel’s generosity, from the individuals to the government: In October 2018, The Daily Wire reported:

A Palestinian baby in a Tel Aviv hospital is fighting for his life, but the only reason the baby is still alive is that an Israeli family that lost their one-year-old child the week before agreed to donate the child’s heart only hours before the Palestinian child became the recipient of a heart transplant, performed by Israeli doctors.

Israel is justifiably famous for offering medical help to victims of disasters around the world for over 50 years. Here’s a short list:

In 1965, Israel offered to send antibiotics, X-ray films and other pharmaceutical and medical supplies to the victims of a catastrophic earthquake in Chile.

In 2004, Israel sent relief to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, and first response aid after the 2004 tsunami with 60 tons of international aid to Indonesia, and 82 tons of relief to Sri Lanka.

After the 2005 earthquake in Kashmir, Israel sent a mission offering supplies and shelter for thousands of families.

In 2009, Israel sent medical aid to the Philippines after Typhoon Parma.

In 2010, Israel’s relief team of 200 people was the first to arrive to help the victims of the earthquake in Haiti.

In 2011, Israel was the first country to send medical aid to Japan after a huge tsunami hit the country.

In 2012, Israel offered to receive casualties who were evacuated from Syria after the violence in Syria; some Israeli doctors were even on the Syrian-Turkish border treating victims of the Syrian violence.

The Washington Post reported:

It is well documented that Israel has provided emergency medical treatment to Syrian fighters seeking help. As many as 3,000 wounded individuals have made their way to the border and received lifesaving medical treatment in Israeli hospitals before returning to their homeland. … As part of the effort, Israel has transferred 360 tons of food, 450,000 liters of gasoline and 50 tons of clothing to Syria. It has also sent large quantities of painkillers, anesthetics and basic medicine for diabetes and asthma.

Reaction to Bildt’s derogatory and ill-informed tweet came swiftly: GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas fired back: “‘Even Israel?’ I suppose you, Carl, were offering hospital care to Syrians (including children) badly injured IN SYRIA & doing so secretively so they wouldn’t be killed or tortured for having been helped by Jews? I didn’t see you there when I visited Israeli doctors.”

“Even Israel?” I supppse you, Carl, were offering hospital care to Syrians (including children) badly injured IN SYRIA & doing so secretively so they wouldn’t be killed or tortured for having been helped by Jews? I didn’t see you there when I visited Israeli doctors. https://t.co/nqktSj1Mnt — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) August 5, 2020

British Colonel Richard Kemp, who led Operation Fingal in Afghanistan from July to November 2003, snapped, “EVEN Israel? What do you mean by that comment? Israel is ALWAYS the first to offer aid & often the first to deploy aid & emergency assistance when there is a disaster anywhere in the world, including among its neighbours.”

EVEN Israel? What do you mean by that comment? Israel is ALWAYS the first to offer aid & often the first to deploy aid & emergency assistance when there is a disaster anywhere in the world, including among its neighbours. https://t.co/8W3S3odm9O — Rɪᴄʜᴀʀᴅ Kᴇᴍᴘ ⋁ (@COLRICHARDKEMP) August 5, 2020

Arsen Ostrovsky, the executive director of the ISRAELI-Jewish Congress, wrote, “Hi Carl, this might seem like a shock to you, but Israel has long history of offering humanitarian aid to countries hostile to us, incl. Iran, Syria, Turkey. So, Lebanon is not a surprise. We do it simply because it’s just the right thing to do.”

Hi Carl, this might seem like a shock to you, but Israel has long history of offering humanitarian aid to countries hostile to us, incl. Iran, Syria, Turkey. So, Lebanon is not a surprise. We do it simply because it’s just the right thing to do. — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) August 4, 2020

Journalist Annika Rothstein harshly stated, “Israel is always the first to offer aid, to anyone anywhere in need. Thanks to you & other hapless Swedish politicians, all Sweden has to offer the world is hypocracy, a white flag & an answering machine so sit the f*** down with your low-key anti-Semitism.”

Israel is always the first to offer aid, to anyone anywhere in need. Thanks to you & other hapless Swedish politicians, all Sweden has to offer the world is hypocracy, a white flag & an answering machine so sit the fuck down with your low-key antisemitism https://t.co/BmBBr980NF — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) August 5, 2020

Jerusalem Post Senior Contributing Editor Lahav Harkov responded, “‘Even.’ As if Israel doesn’t offer aid whenever there’s a disaster. Including the 2017 earthquake in Iran.”

“Even.”

As if Israel doesn’t offer aid whenever there’s a disaster. Including the 2017 earthquake in Iran. https://t.co/isIJdx9f6X — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) August 5, 2020

The American Jewish Committee wrote, “‘Even’ Israel, @Carlbildt? Need we remind you that it is Lebanon that rejects Israel’s verty existence, not the other way around? An apology is in order.”

“Even” Israel, @CarlBildt? Need we remind you that it is Lebanon that rejects Israel’s very existence, not the other way around? An apology is in order. https://t.co/Aiy4JdPeOD — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) August 4, 2020

In 2008, when Bildt was serving as Sweden’s foreign Minister, he made a direct comparison between Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He stated, “It is possible to make peace without Hamas the same way it is possible to make peace without Netanyahu on the Israeli side,” An Israeli Foreign Ministry official, noting Bildt’s prior pro-Palestinian Arab comments, told the Jerusalem Post, “It is a horrible and stupid statement that displays complete ignorance about the Middle East. He clearly does not understand the difference between the leader of an Israeli political party and a group that is engaging in the terror that threatens Europe as much as Israel.”

