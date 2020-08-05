https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/jail-fauci-new-report-compares-turkey-covid-treatment-hcq-vs-usa-without-hcq-results-crystal-clear/

A new report was released by Sky News on Turkey’s COVID-19 Coronavirus early hydroxychloroquine treatment strategy and the results are clear.

The early treatment program in Turkey relies on hydroxychloroquine as the first step in the therapeutic process.

Covexit.com reported:

Sky News’ story about “Turkey’s COVID Detectives” by special correspondent Alex Crawford is remarkable. It not only covers the track and trace teams in action in Turkey, but also the therapeutic approach, which relies on hydroxychloroquine as a first step to treat symptomatic patients. The Turkish approach is at odds with most countries, such as the UK, where symptomatic patients are asked to stay home, wait, until the symptoms essentially become unbearable, and then serious complications and hospitalization become very likely. Such reporting about early treatment is typically absent from mainstream media coverage, so this coverage needs to be celebrated. The pictures are also remarkable. “As soon as a patient has symptoms, they are treated with hydroxychloroquine tablets and/or favipiravir at home. Follow-up calls quickly spot if the symptoms worsen, and then they will be admitted to hospital.” “Once at the hospital, Dr Yiyit says the treatment is increased and combined with high-flow oxygen treatment, anti-coagulants, steroids, vitamins and more high-dose favipiravir or hydroxychloroquine…” “Most of patients recover in five days,” Dr Yiyit insists.”

The graph below contrasts the US results with Turkey.

Clearly the country is being misled by Dr. Fauci and the liberal media.

Via Worldometers:

The USA has 488 covid deaths per one million in population.

Turkey has 69 covid deaths per one million in population.

And here is a larger analysis including the US and Turkey and HCQ use.



