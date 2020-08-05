https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/05/joe-biden-explains-why-he-hasnt-taken-a-cognitive-test-by-asking-a-black-journo-if-hes-a-junkie/
About The Author
Related Posts
'I'll shoot you. I don't care who you are': Husband of Los Angeles County district attorney charged after pointing gun at Black Lives Matter protesters at their home
August 4, 2020
Problematic: City of Tampa didn't approve the 'Back the Blue' mural in front of police headquarters
August 3, 2020
Brian Stelter notes Fox News lost viewers during John Lewis' funeral (what could he POSSIBLY be insinuating? Jennifer Rubin thinks she knows)
August 3, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy