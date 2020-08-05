http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/VARdYTquelk/joe-biden-in-action.php

The Trump War Room says Joe Biden hasn’t left his house since July 28, but he does go on video periodically. Here, he tries to answer a reporter who asks whether he has taken any cognitive tests. C’mon, man!

Joe Biden has not been seen outside of his house since July 28. Maybe this is why. https://t.co/QTBRdAQrxf — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2020

Watching Biden try to function is like watching a train wreck. Can the Democrats keep him under wraps until November? I doubt it.

