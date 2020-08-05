https://www.outkick.com/joe-rogan-expresses-discomfort-surrounding-joe-biden-campaign/

Joe Biden hasn’t spent much time in front of cameras the past few months and his absence led Joe Rogan to conclusions on how Americans feel on a potential Biden presidency.

Joe Rogan on Joe Biden: “I believe there is also a large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised winning the election and doing so by hiding.” pic.twitter.com/eEyCrZaGD2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 5, 2020

The pandemic led most Americans out of work with more time to evaluate the campaign trail than ever before. Joe Biden’s Waldo impersonation felt obvious to most aware Americans, but Joe Rogan addressing his health will only magnify the problem.

Presidential elections are widely based on public perception where polling never gave an honest temperature. Joe Rogan, while not being a conservative himself, recognizes hiding Joe Biden scares middle ground voters.

The Former Vice President routinely forgets where he is, while also unintentionally thrusting himself into the headlines claiming a vote for Trump meant “You ain’t black.” Not an ideal phrase to spew when you won’t be speaking publicly to defend yourself.

Democrats seemed to pull the reins on the 77-year-old and went into damage control for the November election.

The new wave of mail-in ballots to keep Biden off the campaign trail shouldn’t work. Attending rallies and sitting through crafted speeches was a habit of the people to feel comfortable voting. That entire process is being pulled off the tracks that Joe Rogan brilliantly points out.

Rogan usually has a more in touch connection with the American people, so don’t be shocked when voters echo their discomfort voting for a man screaming to “defund the police” from his basement.

The obvious attempt to claim fear of COVID as an excuse to punt on the campaign trail will only take Biden so far. Joe Rogan using his platform will either pry Biden out of his turtle shell or risk further damage for the election just a few months away…

