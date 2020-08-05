https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2020/08/06/breaking-julian-assange-ordered-to-testify-in-seth-rich-lawsuit/

This story is developing…

Imprisoned leader of Wikileaks Julian Assange has been ordered to testify in a lawsuit concerning Seth Rich’s death.

Assange consistently denied Russia was behind providing DNC emails to Wikileaks. Seth Rich was murdered after the leaks began in Washington, D.C. The police called it a robbery; however, his wallet and other valuables were not taken. Many believe Rich was the DNC leaker.

You can read the court documents here.

NEWS: Fox News invokes Hague Convention to request testimony by Julian Assange in the case brought by the family of Seth Rich. Order signed by U.S. judge today. Fox News agrees to bear costs. PDF: https://t.co/cClRdqpxs7 They have some very interesting questions ->> pic.twitter.com/tZDteiyMHG — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) August 5, 2020

