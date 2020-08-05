https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2020/08/06/breaking-julian-assange-ordered-to-testify-in-seth-rich-lawsuit/
This story is developing…
Imprisoned leader of Wikileaks Julian Assange has been ordered to testify in a lawsuit concerning Seth Rich’s death.
Assange consistently denied Russia was behind providing DNC emails to Wikileaks. Seth Rich was murdered after the leaks began in Washington, D.C. The police called it a robbery; however, his wallet and other valuables were not taken. Many believe Rich was the DNC leaker.
You can read the court documents here.