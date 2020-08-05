http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6yz71_hVDtk/

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) unveiled his vision for House Republicans ahead of the 2020 congressional elections, what they would pass if they regain the majority, and how Democrats will only continue to push chaos, such as defunding the police and destroying small businesses.

McCarthy told Axios that he hopes to outline the House Republican vision for messaging and legislation ahead of the 2020 election as a rallying cry to retake the House majority.

“If we win the majority this is what we’d pass. It’s our vision for the future,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy hopes that House Republicans can insert this outline into their committee work, upcoming legislation, and rhetoric on the campaign trail.

Republicans are less than 90 days away from the November 3 congressional elections, when they hope to retake the House majority. Republicans only need to retake a net 17 seats to regain the House majority.

McCarthy’s outline contains “three Rs” that Republicans should focus on while campaigning:

“Renew the American Dream,” which would emphasize school choice, workforce training, expanding access to broadband and 5G in rural America, and protecting individual liberties.

“Restore our Way of Life,” which would involve combatting the coronavirus outbreak, protecting Americans’ health, safely reopening the country, and protect local communities.

“Rebuild the Greatest Economy Ever,” which would involve fixing roads and bridges, focusing on bringing back the supply chain to the United States, and “tax deregulation.”

The “three Ds” to attack the Democrats would involve:

“Defund our police, border patrol, and military.”

“Dismantle our social, economic, and political institutions.”

“Destroy our small businesses and entrepreneurs with crushing taxes and regulation.” McCarthy also noted that leftist mobs had destroyed monuments and statues in recent riots and protests.

Several members have already made plans to use this platform on the campaign trail.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who represents a large and rural district, said she will emphasize increasing broadband access.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) said he would discuss China.

“Messaging is challenging, in the midst of a pandemic. People were asking for this. Members want focus and structure. We as Republicans especially need it in order to be effective if we’re given the keys of power again,” he said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

