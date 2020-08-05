https://clashdaily.com/2020/08/watch-laura-ingraham-exposes-the-lefts-5-biggest-lies-regarding-trumps-handling-of-covid/

There’s so much being said about President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus that it’s difficult to separate fact from spin. Laura Ingraham does just that in just a few minutes.

The global pandemic that began in Wuhan, China, and only spread because the Chinese Communist Party bungled their response, had the World Health Organization cover for them, and silenced whistleblowers, has devastated countries around the world and resulted in the death of hundreds of thousands of people.

If you listen to the Democrats and American media, however, you’d think that the United States is responsible for the entire thing and that we’re doing worse than anywhere else in the world.

While America has indeed been badly hit and we’ve suffered a tremendous number of deaths–it’s just not true that the COVID response in America is being bungled by the Trump administration.

In her show opening, Laura identifies the Left’s 5 biggest COVID lies:

Trump doesn’t take the pandemic seriously. The White House didn’t do enough to alleviate the medical supply/PPE shortage. New York is somehow the “gold standard” for the rest of the country to follow. The left falsely blames Trump for the economy tanking last quarter. Despite the dismal performance of lockdown-loving blue states, Democrats still complained that we didn’t follow Europe’s lead in handling COVID.

She then goes on to prove, with evidence, that each one is indeed a lie.

But these are things that you’re not allowed to say, apparently.

The left will chalk it up to rightwing spin.

That’s because for the left, they rig the game from the get-go. It’s always Heads-I-Win, Tails-You-Lose, and facts be damned.

They don’t seem to realize that this “rigged system” with double-standards against anyone to the right of Karl Marx is precisely why many conservatives voted for Trump in the first place.

This is why the left hates Fox News so much and Media Matters works so hard to discredit rightwing media–conservatives are exposing the left’s lies.

