Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh says most leaders have “no ability to relate to the everyday problems” caused by the coronavirus pandemic and said people who have immunity from the policy shouldn’t be “making the policy.”

“We can’t sit here and let a bunch of people who will never be negatively impacted by this tell the rest of us what to do,” Limbaugh said Tuesday on his show, “The Rush Limbaugh Show.”

“With all due respect, the medical community, people, the doctors, [Dr. Anthony] Fauci and [Dr. Deborah] Birx, they may be brilliant at what they do, but they should not be the people telling us whether schools will open or not. It’s not their level or area of expertise.

“What do they know about it? What do they even care about it, beyond what they think the impact would be on public health?” Limbaugh asked rhetorically. “And they’re just a couple examples.”

Limbaugh also said keeping kids home during the upcoming school year would be disastrous.

“No way. It doesn’t work. It will slow down the economic recovery because parents can’t go back to work if the kids are going to be at home all day. People are going to go insane. The kids are going to go insane. They’re going to go stir crazy.”

