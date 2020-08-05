https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/510812-lincoln-project-ad-dubs-jared-kushner-the-secretary-of-failure

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump Republican group, slammed President TrumpDonald John TrumpMark Kelly clinches Democratic Senate nod in Arizona Trump camp considering White House South Lawn for convention speech: reports Longtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary MORE’s son-in-law and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerDeutsche Bank launches investigation into longtime banker of Trump, Kushner Watchdog group accuses Stephen Miller of violating Hatch Act with Biden comments Ivanka and Kushner earned at least M in outside income last year: financial disclosures MORE in a new ad, dubbing him the “Secretary of Failure.”

The ad released Wednesday criticizes Kushner over his role in the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This pampered princeling has never met a problem he couldn’t f—k up,” the narrator states.

“If you’ve ever wondered if this president took COVID-19 seriously, look no further than who he put in charge of protecting America’s health,” the narrator adds. “Jared Kushner, Trump’s secretary of failure.”

Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said Kushner is “beyond evil.”

“Jared Kushner doesn’t care about your life or mine,” Galen said in a statement. “He thought the pandemic was just another political prop — and now we’re all suffering.



The Lincoln Project has released numerous ads slamming the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The group is run by Republicans opposed to Trump, including George Conway George Thomas ConwayHillicon Valley: Trump raises idea of delaying election, faces swift bipartisan pushback | Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google release earnings reports | Senators ask Justice Department to investigate TikTok, Zoom Meme group joins with Lincoln Project in new campaign against Trump Latest Lincoln Project ad: ‘It’s Trump’s virus now’ MORE, the Washington, D.C., lawyer married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayWatchdog group accuses Stephen Miller of violating Hatch Act with Biden comments Hillicon Valley: Trump raises idea of delaying election, faces swift bipartisan pushback | Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google release earnings reports | Senators ask Justice Department to investigate TikTok, Zoom Meme group joins with Lincoln Project in new campaign against Trump MORE.

The coronavirus has infected more than 4.8 million people in the U.S. and has killed 158,171 people, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

A White House spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment in response to the ad.

