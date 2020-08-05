https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kelly-loeffler-wnba-atlanta-dream-players/2020/08/05/id/980695

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., blasted the players on the WNBA team she co-owns after they showed up to a game on Tuesday wearing shirts urging voters to support her Democratic opponent, The New York Post reports.

Players for the Atlanta Dream, Seattle Storm, Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury all wore shirts emblazoned with “Vote Warnock,” the name of Loeffler’s challenger, Raphael Warnock, while arriving at the arena for their games Tuesday.

“This is just more proof that the out of control cancel culture wants to shut out anyone who disagrees with them,” she wrote. “It’s clear that the league is more concerned with playing politics than basketball.”

Loeffler previously criticized the team for supporting the “Black Lives Matter” movement, prompting the WNBA Players’ Association union to call for her removal as co-owner of the team.

“We are @WNBA players, but like the late, great John Lewis said, we are also ordinary people with extraordinary vision,” Dream forward Elizabeth Williams wrote in a tweet. “@ReverendWarnock has spent his life fighting for the people and we need him in Washington. Join the movement for a better Georgia at Warnockforgeorgia.com.”

“Senator Loeffler and those like her who seek to silence and dismiss others when they speak up for justice have planted themselves on the wrong side of history,” Warnock said in a statement, according to Fox News. “We are in a moment of generational, transformative change, and there is no place in that movement for bigotry. We celebrate the courage and resolve of these players standing for justice, and I am proud to stand with them.”

