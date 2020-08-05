https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/05/los-angeles-mayor-says-city-will-shut-off-water-and-power-to-houses-hosting-unauthorized-large-gatherings/

It looks like a giant party at a mansion that ended with a fatal shooting has ruined it for the rest of Los Angeles. Now Mayor Eric Garcetti, as of Friday, is authorizing the city to shut off water and power to any house that hosts a party or large gathering. There’s no word on if indoor Black Lives Matter protests are still allowed, though.

BREAKING: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announces he is authorizing the city to shut off water and power to any houses or businesses that are hosting any parties or unauthorized large gatherings. It will begin Friday night, and LAPD will respond, then contact DWP to cut it off @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 6, 2020

The move comes after a massive mansion party took place in #BeverlyCrest on Monday night. It ended with a shooting that left one woman dead and two other critically injured. Police tell us the party on Mulholland Drive was gang related. The party was not broken up. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/9mLJuwD8iB — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 6, 2020

This sounds like something Bill de Blasio would do … in Jewish neighborhoods.

Welcome to China. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) August 6, 2020

Tyrant — Frank Cyphers 🇺🇸 (@WrkClsHero) August 6, 2020

You gotta fight for your right to party!

What a clown this guy is. Liberalism…it’s a mental disorder! — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) August 6, 2020

This is communist stuff. My Spanish teacher at the University of Miami was born and raised in Cuba, and they also send cops to your house when they think that you’re having too many people over for company. — Ralph Sasson (@Jewishprudence1) August 6, 2020

This is what an actual authoritarian government looks like but most of y’all will turn a blind eye. — Ryan Duke (@dukegsu) August 6, 2020

I’m sure the motivated LAPD will get right on that for the guy stripping their benefits 😂 — Tony Perkis (@CampHopeOwner) August 6, 2020

Does he realize that this blatantly violates fire code and insurance regulations? — Tim Rege (@The_Rege) August 6, 2020

These mayors and governors are having a BALL with all this power and it’s ridiculous to think this isn’t 100% about that. — Andrew Mark Miller. (@AndyMarkMiller) August 6, 2020

“Unauthorized” would indicate that some will be authorized? — GenXer (@GenXer2007) August 6, 2020

A government official denying access to public utilities? This is quite the escalation, and may be illegal — Davey Jones (@titusxpullo) August 6, 2020

Lawsuits coming in 3-2-1… — Alfonso “Big Body” Del Quan (@thehalestone) August 6, 2020

I’m just a country lawyer but this seems, uh, unlawful. — steve walker (@swalker3453) August 6, 2020

”California is the future of the country.” God help us all then. — Diego Velazquez (@DiegoVZ1599) August 6, 2020

I have to say the people on my community page in LA County would definitely think this is a good idea. They would probably agree to a mask patrol as well. They don’t want their kids back in school and think you are an evil person if you disagree. No politics . Hate it — ⭐Hollywood DepTM 🌟#PRAYFORRUSH🙏🏽 (@mi2guys) August 6, 2020

He clearly didn’t think this all the way through. — 𝔏𝔦𝔷 ♈☘💙 (@liztc2) August 6, 2020

They’ll shut off the water and power immediately? The parties are in rented houses it seems … — Make L.A Great Again 🇺🇸 (@GuiltyHonkey) August 6, 2020

Overstepping his authority — PJ Cruz (@PJCruzer) August 6, 2020

I believe a resident who is in good standing with their bills should be able to sue if they do cut off their water and power. — Duane Cox (@prod1gy33) August 6, 2020

Wow… abuse of power on an epic scale.

No courage to call out protests but yeah… this. — Floplag (@floplag) August 6, 2020

15 days to slow the spread….. — Ryan Martin (@BandMeg) August 6, 2020

What happened to 14 days wearing masks to flatten the curve?? Thought we did that in the 3-month shutdown of the country. — G-Money (@GregoryS365) August 6, 2020

Eric Garcetti is a Democrat, for those playing at home. — Brad (@Brad_Tufts) August 6, 2020

The ultimate Karen — wayne blackman (@tweetswayne) August 6, 2020

Communist takeover of LA is official. — Bob Behre (@bbehre) August 6, 2020

Just how quickly does he think the water and electric crews will be able to pull this off? Or is the threat the point?

