Describing the current assault on law enforcement as a spiritual battle between good and evil, former national security adviser Michael Flynn is urging Christians not only to pray but to take action.

“When the destiny of the United States is at stake, and it is, the very future of the entire world is threatened,” Flynn wrote in a guest column published exclusively by the Western Journal.

“As Christians, shouldn’t we act? We recognize that divine Providence is the ultimate judge of our destiny. Achieving our destiny as a freedom-loving nation, Providence compels us to do our part in our communities.”

Flynn said Christians can “no longer pretend that these dark forces are going to go away by mere prayer alone. Prayers matter, but action is required.”

“This action is needed at the local, state and federal levels. Action is also required in the economic, media, clerical and ecclesiastical realms,” he said.

Flynn opened his column noting the nation is “witnessing a vicious assault by enemies of all that is good, and our president is having to act in ways unprecedented in decades, maybe centuries.”

“The biblical nature of good versus evil cannot be discounted as we examine what is happening on the streets of America,” he said.

“It’s Marxism in the form of antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement versus our very capable and very underappreciated law enforcement professionals, the vast majority of whom are fighting to provide us safe and secure homes, streets and communities.”

Flynn is personally battling the refusal of a federal judge to sign off on the Justice Department’s motion to drop its case against him. He had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the Robert Mueller special counsel investigation then later sought to withdraw the plea after he hired a new lawyer who found evidence of gross misconduct by the bureau. In early January 2017, the FBI had concluded it didn’t have a case against Flynn. But lead investigator Peter Strzok pressed ahead anyway, and evidence shows he and other agents plotted a “perjury trap,” holding a surprise interview later that month at the White House.

In his column, Flynn said Americans “should not ever allow anarchy and the evil forces behind it to operate on any street in our nation.”

“No one should have to fear for their very life because some dark, disturbed force is challenged by the very essence of what America stands for,” he said.

“We are ‘one nation under God’ and it is our individual liberties that make us strong, not liberties given to our government,” Flynn wrote. “Our government has no liberty unless and until ‘we the people’ say so.

He concluded: “God bless America and let’s stand by everything that was and is good in our lives, in our communities and in our country.”

