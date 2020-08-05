https://www.westernjournal.com/michelle-obama-reveals-medical-issue-says-trump-partly-blame/
Michelle Obama revealed she is “dealing with some form of low-grade depression” that she says has partly been brought on by President Donald Trump’s actions. The former first lady made the admission during “The Michelle Obama Podcast” while discussing mental health with former NPR anchor Michele Norris. Obama said in an episode released Wednesday: “I…
