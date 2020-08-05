https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/michelle-obama-discusses-having-low-grade-depression-due-covid19-and-racial?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former first lady Michelle Obama says she has “some form of low-grade depression,” due to the coronavirus lockdown, the current racial unrest in the U.S. and the Trump administration.

“Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting,” she said in the latest episode of her podcast, released Wednesday.

“I’d be remiss to say part of this depression is also a result of what we’re seeing in terms of the protests, the continued racial unrest that has plagued this country since its birth,” Obama also said.

She also said that she finds people who refuse to wear masks “frustrating” and that it’s been “disheartening to see so many people who have grown tired of staying at home because the virus didn’t impact them.”

