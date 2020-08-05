https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/michelle-obama-says-suffering-low-grade-depression-blames-president-trump/

Former First Lady Michelle Obama whined about being holed up in her mansion during Covid quarantine during Wednesday’s episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast.”

Obama said she is suffering “low-grade depression” because of quarantine, ‘racial strife’ and of course the “hypocrisy” of the Trump Admin.

“I’m waking up in the middle of the night because I’m worrying about something or there’s a heaviness,” she said.

“I try to make sure I get a workout in, although there have been periods throughout this quarantine, where I just have felt too low,” she added.

Obama said she has been going through “those emotional highs and lows that I think everybody feels, where you just don’t feel yourself.”

“These are not, they are not fulfilling times, spiritually,” she said. “I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression.

“Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.”

Michelle Obama said it is “exhausting” to be “waking up to yet another story of a black man or a black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt, or killed, or falsely accused of something.”

“And it has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life, in a while,” she said.

She also praised the violent rioters destroying cities.

AUDIO:

We’ve all been dealing with a lot of change in our lives and our communities. And I couldn’t think of anyone better to talk to about this moment then my friend, @michele_norris. You can listen now on @Spotify: https://t.co/9GyFmLFAid #MichelleObamaPodcast pic.twitter.com/fmdOuJlsRO — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 5, 2020

Poor, poor Michelle. Being a billionaire and living in a mansion without a financial worry in the world must be such a struggle.

