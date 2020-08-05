https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/michelle-obama-says-suffering-low-grade-depression/

(BUSINESS INSIDER) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday said she has been “dealing with some form of low-grade depression” this year, attributing it, in part, to the “hypocrisy” of the Trump administration.

“Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting,” Obama said on the latest episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast” while speaking with NPR anchor Michele Norris.

“I don’t think I’m unusual in that,” Obama added. “But I’d be remiss to say that part of this depression is also a result of what we’re seeing in terms of the protests, the continued racial unrest, that has plagued this country since its birth. I have to say that waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to yet another story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt or killed, or falsely accused of something, it is exhausting. And it has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life, in a while.”

