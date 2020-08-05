https://hannity.com/media-room/michelle-obama-the-trump-administrations-hypocrisy-giving-me-low-grade-depression/
MICHELLE OBAMA: The Trump Administration’s Hypocrisy Giving Me ‘Low-Grade Depression’
Former First Lady Michelle Obama addressed the national mood heading into the 2020 election during a recent interview; saying she’s battling “low-grade depression” due to Coronavirus, race relations, and the Trump administration.
The post MICHELLE OBAMA: The Trump Administration’s Hypocrisy Giving Me ‘Low-Grade Depression’ appeared first on Sean Hannity.