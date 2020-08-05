http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fPjUBz4gH3I/

In a Christian Broadcasting Network interview snippet released Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence said Supreme Court Justice John Roberts has been a “disappointment” to conservatives, citing his vote on Obamacare and more recent cases.

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Mike Pence calls out Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts by name. He says, “Chief Justice Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives.” Watch from my interview with @VP in Florida today. Full report on @700club Thursday + clips on @CBNNews pic.twitter.com/z6IANVONr5 — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) August 6, 2020

A transcript is as follows:

DAVID BRODY: Are you scratching your head a little bit on John Roberts? We’re not going to call him David Souter at this point, but conservatives have a track record of having a problem with Supreme Court justices that we thought were going to be a reliable vote. When I’m talking about a reliable vote, I’m talking about to adhere to conservative principles. VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: We have great respect for the institution of the Supreme Court in the United States, but Chief Justice John Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives. Whether it be the Obamacare decision or whether it be a spate of recent decisions all the way through Calvary Chapel, it’s a reminder of just how important this election is for the future of the Supreme Court.

