https://www.dailywire.com/news/minneapolis-officials-prevent-putting-the-dismantling-of-the-police-department-on-ballot-as-opposition-to-defund-police-surges

A Minneapolis commission on Wednesday prevented the Democrat-controlled Minneapolis City Council’s amendment to dismantle the city’s police department from appearing on the ballot this November, saying that it needed more time to evaluate the proposal.

“The Charter Commission had expressed concern that the process to change the city’s charter was being rushed after Floyd died following an encounter with a Minneapolis police officer,” CBS News reported. “Some commissioners said they were more concerned with making the right changes rather than making them fast.”

The proposal would have replaced the department with a poorly defined “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention.”

“The issue would likely have gone to voters if the commission had acted decisively either for or against the amendment,” CBS News added. “That’s because the City Council was required only to consult the commission and was not bound by their action. But the lack of a final decision means the proposal won’t clear deadlines to make the ballot this November.”

The announcement just happened to come on the same day that Gallup News released the results from a recent survey showing that the overwhelming majority of Americans, including 81% of black Americans, want either the same amount or more policing in their neighborhoods than what they currently have.

