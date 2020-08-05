https://hannity.com/media-room/mob-to-the-rescue-cnn-says-biden-simply-clarified-his-position-on-taking-a-cognitive-test/

Joe Biden’s allies in the media mob rushed to defend the Democratic nominee Wednesday with CNN claiming he simply “clarified” his position on whether he’s taken any cognitive or mental examinations.

“The presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden clarified that he has not taken a cognitive test, arguing against his need for one as President Donald Trump continues to attack his mental capabilities,” posted the network on its website.

Biden confused millions of Americans Wednesday; stating that he “hasn’t taken a test” for cognitive decline just one month after telling reporters he’s “constantly tested.”

“Have you been tested for some degree of cognitive decline?” asked one reporter on June 30th.

“I’ve been tested and I’m constantly being tested!” fired-back Biden.

The Democratic nominee took a different position Wednesday morning; telling one journalist “No, I haven’t been tested. Why the hell would I take a test?”

“Have you taken a cognitive test?” Joe Biden on June 30: “I’m constantly tested. All you have to do is watch me.” Joe Biden today: “No I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?” pic.twitter.com/ikE1hV3e2G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 5, 2020

Watch Biden’s mixed messaging above.

BIDEN in PENN: ‘Rapid Results Testing Contract, Contract Contact Tracing, Widely Available Personnel!’ posted by Hannity Staff – 6.17.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign at a speaking event in Pennsylvania Wednesday; bizarrely stating the country needs “contract tracing capacity widely available personnel.” “Here comes the rapid results testing Contract Contract Contact Tracing Capacity, widely available personnel protective equipment,” said Biden. Must have been a typo on the teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/45snKpw8RM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2020 Watch Biden’s comments above. BIDEN in TX: ‘Look, Tomorrow is Super Thursday… Tuesday… I’m Rushing Ahead Aren’t I?’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign Monday in Texas; telling supporters tomorrow is “Super Thursday” before correcting himself. “Join us. Go to JoeBiden.com… Sign up, volunteer, contribute if you can, but we need you very badly. Every vote matters tomorrow… Look, tomorrow is Super Thursday… Tuesday. I’ll tell you what, I’m rushing ahead aren’t I?” asked Biden. Joe Biden: “Tomorrow is Super Thursday.” Fact Check: Tomorrow is Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0lWGlNE6kq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020 Watch Biden’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

