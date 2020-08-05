https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/05/mollie-hemingway-notes-the-media-doesnt-seem-to-think-joe-bidens-delay-in-picking-a-running-mate-is-a-sign-of-problems/

A couple of days ago, the Washington Post was ravaged in the comments on its tweet suggesting that Joe Biden pushing his VP pick back by as much as a couple of weeks had his allies concerned. The piece was entitled, “Biden’s delay in choosing a running mate intensifies jockeying between potential picks,” and readers attacked the Post for trying to undermine the Biden campaign, noting that other running mates hadn’t been selected by early August either.

Yes, but Biden had said he’d have his pick the first week of August, as early as August 1, but then a week’s delay was announced. And let’s face it: Biden’s pick could very well be taking over his job in his first term.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway notes that the media is being sensitive to the Biden campaign for the most part. What’s the big deal about delaying the pick for a week or two?

Others have suggested that too, and it would be fitting.

