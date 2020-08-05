https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/05/mollie-hemingway-notes-the-media-doesnt-seem-to-think-joe-bidens-delay-in-picking-a-running-mate-is-a-sign-of-problems/

A couple of days ago, the Washington Post was ravaged in the comments on its tweet suggesting that Joe Biden pushing his VP pick back by as much as a couple of weeks had his allies concerned. The piece was entitled, “Biden’s delay in choosing a running mate intensifies jockeying between potential picks,” and readers attacked the Post for trying to undermine the Biden campaign, noting that other running mates hadn’t been selected by early August either.

Biden’s delay in choosing running mate worries his allies https://t.co/7wRMJljrT3 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 3, 2020

Obama AND Clinton didn’t announce until end of August. — Brian “Box” Brown (@boxbrown) August 3, 2020

Yes, but Biden had said he’d have his pick the first week of August, as early as August 1, but then a week’s delay was announced. And let’s face it: Biden’s pick could very well be taking over his job in his first term.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway notes that the media is being sensitive to the Biden campaign for the most part. What’s the big deal about delaying the pick for a week or two?

Biden said he’d name VP pick around August 1, but he’s having trouble picking/rolling it out and timing keeps slipping. Lucky for his campaign, media are non-plussed by the delays or suggesting it’s a sign of problems. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 5, 2020

The media will give him until Nov 4th if that’s what he wants — Theresa Maurer 🇺🇲 (@TheresaMaurer2) August 5, 2020

What other explanation could there be than that he actually hasn’t decided? — Caesar Pounce Actually (@caeser_pounce) August 5, 2020

Who is tasked to inform Biden of his choice? — Francis J. Beckwith (@fbeckwith) August 5, 2020

NY Times. — Douglas Groothuis (@DougGroothuis) August 5, 2020

Biden can’t pick anything. The powers that be in the Dem party are picking. — Bahn Smith (@smith_bahn) August 5, 2020

Biden’s not picking. Someone else is the mastermind or minds. — MollybyGolly (@mkcmcguire) August 5, 2020

Hillary is having trouble deciding who it will be. She still needs to ask the squad for their input. — Rick Vasquez (@Rick5591Vasquez) August 5, 2020

He is waiting like the rest of us to find out who it is. — Ken Tollstam (@ktollstam) August 5, 2020

They haven’t told him who his pick is yet. When a bunch of people are making the actual decision, you should expect it to take longer. — The Cultural Revolution will not be televised (@dcnh) August 5, 2020

They’ve already picked one for him. — muck frog (@frog_muck) August 5, 2020

Believe me, he’s just as anxious to find out who ‘he’ picks as we are. — Chris Clinkinbeard (@Clinkin53) August 5, 2020

I doubt very much that Joe is actually being given any input into the matter. The VP candidate will be chosen for him and he’ll be told what an excellent job he did. — Solitary Mouse (@solitarymouse) August 5, 2020

Don’t be ridiculous…Joe picking his VP himself…he will be told who it is and will obey. — Captious (@ksventures) August 5, 2020

He is looking indecisive. Not a good impression. — Jim (@reif_james) August 5, 2020

Well it doesn’t help his handlers haven’t told him that it’s August. — J (@Tatudjt1) August 5, 2020

I’m kind of surprised that the media even admits that it is August now. They could have just kept saying it was July. Who would know really? — Larry Borsato (@lborsato) August 5, 2020

He knows that as soon as he picks a VP it gives the Trump campaign a target and it will hurt him no matter who he picks. He’s going to delay it as long as he possibly can. — Alex Tiesen (@alex_tiesen) August 5, 2020

Maybe Biden did pick a VP he just never told anyone else and forgot himself — 1,666 (@BicYea50) August 5, 2020

Biden’s pick for VP is so close he can smell her! — Jean Jocques (@JJocques) August 5, 2020

As usual you have nailed it! If this was @GOP candidate we would get the “division in the campaign” narrative — KC Frew (@KnoxvilleKC) August 5, 2020

They are still trying to get @MichelleObama to jump on board and she is smart enough not to jump on that sinking ship. — Brian Craig🇺🇸 (@BrianCraigShow) August 5, 2020

The DNC will announce Biden’s female running mate on August 18th, the 100 year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment. Hear me now, believe me later. — Rollo Tomassi (@RationalMale) August 3, 2020

Others have suggested that too, and it would be fitting.

Fox News got it right: It’s definitely a sign of problems. In a nutshell, all the VP candidates suck. They’re trying to decide which one sucks the least. — ListenThenTweet (@ListenThenTweet) August 5, 2020

