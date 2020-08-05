https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/05/morning-greatness-almost-every-american-blames-the-media-for-political-strife/

The president meets with the Governor of Arizona

Everyone blames the media for political strife

A new Gallup poll finds that 84% of Americans say the media is biased.

The study from Gallup and the Knight Foundation shows that a whopping 86 percent of Americans believe media outlets lean one way or another politically, with 49 percent saying there’s “a great deal” of bias while 37 percent say “a fair amount.” A majority of Americans, 56 percent, say their go-to news source has some form of “bias,” with 20 percent acknowledging a “great deal” of bias at their preferred outlet while 36 percent saying “a fair amount” of bias is present.

Most people are worried about the bias of other media outlets not the media they follow. So the dummies surfing the NYT tabloid every morning are worried about Fox News or Breitbart and the converse is true. But here’s the kicker: 84% say “the media is to blame for political division in this country.” And four out of five respondents said the media is “trying to persuade people to adopt a certain viewpoint.” There’s a word for that: propaganda!

Is this accidental? Are the smart, corporate media shills just accidentally doing a bad job because they are dumb or lazy? The Gallup survey found “Americans perceive inaccurate news to be intentional — either because the reporter is misrepresenting the facts (54%) or making them up entirely (28%).”

Are you surprised? I am not.

Important:

Democrats Refuse to Condemn Antifa in Senate Hearing

Ted Cruz Blasts Democratic Subcommittee Members: ‘Not A Single One Dared To Criticize Antifa In Any Way’

Protests/Riots/Black Lives Matter/War on Cops:

Portland protests against police brutality, anti-Black racism continue for 69th day (live updates)

3 shot, 1 fatally in violence on fashionable Chicago street

LA district attorney’s husband facing charges for waving gun at protesters

Cuccinelli says DHS to change camouflage uniforms of federal agents used in Portland

These Celebrities Are Funding The ‘Defund The Police’ Movement

Less Than One In Eight Excessive Force Complaints Are Substantiated, NYPD Complaint Data Shows

Journalist describes riot damage in cities across US: ‘Beyond anything … since at least the 1960s’

St. Louis prosecutor who charged couple for displaying weapons wins Democratic primary

Coronavirus news:

Wall Street Journal editorial accuses teachers unions of using pandemic to commit ‘political extortion’

Tom Cotton introduces move to block China-owned companies from receiving stimulus funds

NYT Quietly Scrubs Chinese Propaganda

After months of being sidelined by de Blasio, NYC’s top doctor calls it quits

FDA list of hand sanitizers to avoid increases to 114 with more identified for methanol risk

Four Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas may never reopen after pandemic closure

NFL players face major fines for violating coronavirus protocols

Coronavirus mask dispute in NJ leads to arrest after woman with cane, 54, attacked: police

Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy in the US

Novavax Phase 1 data shows coronavirus vaccine is safe and elicits an immune response

‘Alarming’ rate of cyberattacks aimed at major corporations, governments and critical infrastructure amid COVID-19: Report

Can you get the coronavirus from secondhand smoke?

Singapore Forces Tracking Devices on Those Entering Country

Planned Parenthood Clinics Say They’ll Keep PPP Funds Government Ordered Them to Return

Other morsels:

Biden VP Frontrunner Karen Bass Described Top Communist Party USA Official As Her ‘Mentor’

House Dems test tactics to mobilize mail-in voters

US pursues nearly $13B of claims in Purdue Pharma opioid probes, sources say

Roger Marshall bests Kris Kobach in Kansas GOP Senate race

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan apologizes for mail-in voting claim made during Trump interview

North Korea’s work on nuclear weapons includes ‘miniaturized’ devices, UN report says

Cher Snaps: ‘F**k Those Heartless Republican Gutter Rats’

And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!

