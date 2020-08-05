https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/05/multiple-nhl-players-kneel-during-national-anthem/

Four NHL players kneeled Monday during the U.S. and Canadian national anthems before the Dallas Stars/Vegas Golden Knights game.



Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson and Vegas players Ryan Reaves and Robin Lehner all took a knee during the national anthem. They follow Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba who took a knee and delivered a speech against racism before the opening game of the NHL’s Western Conference qualifying round on Saturday. Dumba’s team wasn’t even playing in the opening game, but was representing the Hockey Diversity Alliance.

You can watch a video of the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights four players kneeling below.

Dallas Stars Tyler Seguin, Jason Dickinson took a knee tonight during the national anthem, in support of racial equality. They were joined on a knee buy two Vegas Golden Knights, Ryan Reaves and Robin Lehner.pic.twitter.com/y6f91IgKEP — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 3, 2020

All the major sports leagues now “take a knee” during the National Anthem. The NHL was the last to be seen to participate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

