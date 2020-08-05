https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newyork-cuomo-eviction/2020/08/05/id/980749

Protesters in New York City demanding an extension of the state’s eviction moratorium took to the offices of landlord attorneys Wednesday, reports The Daily Mail.

As many as 14,000 families across New York City could end up in housing court as the state’s eviction moratorium partially expires Wednesday and the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on people’s finances and health.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June signed legislation that allows judges to bar an eviction if renters can prove their nonpayment of rent stems from financial hardship that started after the COVID-19 outbreak but has not signaled that an extension is coming.

A statement from the governor’s press office said in part, “Gov. Cuomo has continuously made it a priority to provide assistance to struggling New Yorkers, including signing into law the Tenant Safe Harbor Act and $100 million in rental assistance.”

Protesters on Wednesday entered the buildings of two landlord attorney firms in Brooklyn and Brooklyn Hall calling on rent cancelations and a ban on evictions.

According to the Daily Mail, people chanted “no landlords, no cops, all evictions gotta stop” as they marched.

