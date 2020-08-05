https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/saudi-arabia-uranium-yellowcake-nuclear/2020/08/05/id/980634

Saudi Arabia has partnered with China to extract uranium as it seeks to become a nuclear power, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the facility is in an area near Al Ula, situated in the northwest portion of the country. The facility was built to extract uranium yellowcake from uranium ore.

China, the Journal reported, helped build the facility. The news outlet cited Western officials familiar with the situation.

The Saudi Energy Ministry told the Journal it “categorically denies” the existence of the facility in question. It added that extracting minerals, uranium included, is part of its energy strategy.

Officially, Saudi Arabia does not currently have nuclear weapons, nor does it use nuclear power. It is seeking to use that form of energy, however.

The kingdom admitted that it has worked with China on uranium exploration.

According to the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission, yellowcake is “the solid form of mixed uranium oxide, which is produced from uranium ore in the uranium recovery (milling) process. The material is a mixture of uranium oxides, which can vary in proportion and color from yellow to orange to dark green (blackish) depending on the temperature at which the material is dried (which affects the level of hydration and impurities), with higher drying temperatures producing a darker and less soluble material.”

Uranium ore is prevalent in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries. Transforming it into yellowcake is an intricate and detailed process.

Olli Heinonen, who formerly served as the deputy director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told the Journal that Saudi Arabia should come clean as to what it’s doing.

“Where is the transparency? If you claim your [nuclear] program is peaceful, why not show what you have?” he said.

China has inched its way into the Middle East through Pakistan, where it is expanding a port on the Arabian Sea that will accommodate military vessels.

